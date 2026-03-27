AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $211.12 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $373.29 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.22%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.