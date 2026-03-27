5,524 Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT Bought by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,524 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 212.6% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $1,600,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,821,522.52. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $2,460,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,023,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,780,812.39. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 254,862 shares of company stock valued at $31,434,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, December 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

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Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies and other outlets highlight Walmart emerging as a frontrunner in retail AI adoption — a potential catalyst for faster online growth, better margins via automation and personalization, and competitive advantage vs. peers. Read More.

Jefferies and other outlets highlight Walmart emerging as a frontrunner in retail AI adoption — a potential catalyst for faster online growth, better margins via automation and personalization, and competitive advantage vs. peers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Walmart is rolling out The Farmer’s Dog products in stores and online, expanding into premium pet food — a higher‑margin, recurring category that can boost average basket values and online penetration. Read More.

Walmart is rolling out The Farmer’s Dog products in stores and online, expanding into premium pet food — a higher‑margin, recurring category that can boost average basket values and online penetration. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage frames Walmart’s long‑term online transformation (“second act”) toward a larger e‑commerce footprint, reinforcing the narrative that digital growth remains a core upside driver. Read More.

Industry coverage frames Walmart’s long‑term online transformation (“second act”) toward a larger e‑commerce footprint, reinforcing the narrative that digital growth remains a core upside driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative pieces weighing Amazon vs. Walmart keep the stock in focus but offer limited near‑term directional impact — they underscore valuation and execution tradeoffs investors should monitor. Read More.

Comparative pieces weighing Amazon vs. Walmart keep the stock in focus but offer limited near‑term directional impact — they underscore valuation and execution tradeoffs investors should monitor. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CNBC reports outgoing CEOs (including former Walmart CEO Doug McMillon) citing AI as a driver for leadership changes — signals corporate emphasis on AI but not an immediate operational shock. Read More.

CNBC reports outgoing CEOs (including former Walmart CEO Doug McMillon) citing AI as a driver for leadership changes — signals corporate emphasis on AI but not an immediate operational shock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentators (Jim Cramer) note Walmart among retailers that could hold up if macro slows (e.g., from lower oil prices), a thematic support for defensive retail exposure. Read More.

Market commentators (Jim Cramer) note Walmart among retailers that could hold up if macro slows (e.g., from lower oil prices), a thematic support for defensive retail exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Berger Montague has opened an investigation into Walmart’s board over alleged oversight failures related to deceptive pay practices for Spark drivers — introduces legal, governance and reputational risk that could prompt costs or settlements. Read More.

Berger Montague has opened an investigation into Walmart’s board over alleged oversight failures related to deceptive pay practices for Spark drivers — introduces legal, governance and reputational risk that could prompt costs or settlements. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pieces flag high valuation and mounting headwinds that could warrant downgrades — a risk to near‑term performance given WMT’s elevated P/E and limited upside vs. consensus targets. Read More.

Walmart Trading Down 0.7%

WMT opened at $122.18 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average is $113.37.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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