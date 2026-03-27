17706 (GCU.V) (CVE:GCU) Given a C$1.00 Price Target at Ventum Financial

17706 (GCU.V) (CVE:GCU – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.00 price objective by stock analysts at Ventum Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

17706 (GCU.V) Stock Performance

17706 has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.41.

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17706 (GCU.V) Company Profile

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Gold Canyon Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and rare metal properties. The Company has its projects in Canada and the United States. Its projects include the Springpole Gold Property (Springpole), the Horseshoe Island Property and the Favourable Lake Property. The Springpole Gold Property is located in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, approximately 70 miles north-east of the Town of Red Lake and consists of over 80,000 acres.

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