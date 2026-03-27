17706 (GCU.V) (CVE:GCU) Given a C$1.00 Price Target at Ventum Financial

17706 (GCU.V) (CVE:GCU – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.00 price objective by stock analysts at Ventum Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.
17706 (GCU.V) Stock Performance
17706 has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.41.
17706 (GCU.V) Company Profile
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