Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a 25.0% increase from Zedge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Zedge Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. Zedge has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

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About Zedge

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Zedge, Inc (NYSE American: ZDGE) is a digital media and technology company that operates a mobile personalization platform. Through its flagship Zedge app and website, the company provides consumers with a wide range of downloadable digital content, including wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, app icons and lock screens. The platform accommodates both free and premium content, enabling users to customize their smartphones and tablets according to personal taste.

The company’s platform features content created by independent designers and established media brands, and it supports multiple languages and regional preferences.

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