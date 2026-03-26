Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.99 and last traded at C$5.10. 188,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 369,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ventum Financial set a C$8.70 target price on Zedcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.54.

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Zedcor Stock Up 0.3%

Zedcor Company Profile

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.78 million, a P/E ratio of 260.00 and a beta of 1.02.

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Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services. It serves customers in the construction, mining, oil and gas, pipeline and facilities, office, commercial, retail, industrial manufacturing, warehouse, and automotive sectors.

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