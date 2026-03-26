Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for WTW Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $17.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q1 2027 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.79 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTW. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $375.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $289.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.61. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $275.60 and a 12 month high of $352.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Willis Towers Watson Public this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several near‑term EPS estimates (Q2 2026, Q1–Q3 2027 and Q4 2027) and lifted FY2026 and FY2027 forecasts (FY2027 to $21.79). These upgrades signal improving analyst confidence in WTW’s earnings trajectory and support valuation re‑rating. MarketBeat WTW coverage

Zacks raised several near‑term EPS estimates (Q2 2026, Q1–Q3 2027 and Q4 2027) and lifted FY2026 and FY2027 forecasts (FY2027 to $21.79). These upgrades signal improving analyst confidence in WTW’s earnings trajectory and support valuation re‑rating. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a piece noting WTW is trading at a discount to peers (~14.57x) and attributes the recent rally to strong new business wins, strategic acquisitions, high customer retention and financial flexibility — a narrative that can attract value and growth‑oriented buyers. WTW Stock Trading at a Discount (Zacks)

Zacks published a piece noting WTW is trading at a discount to peers (~14.57x) and attributes the recent rally to strong new business wins, strategic acquisitions, high customer retention and financial flexibility — a narrative that can attract value and growth‑oriented buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short‑interest reports show “0 shares” and NaN changes for March — this appears to be a data/reporting anomaly rather than a real increase in short activity; no clear market impact from these entries.

Multiple short‑interest reports show “0 shares” and NaN changes for March — this appears to be a data/reporting anomaly rather than a real increase in short activity; no clear market impact from these entries. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its FY2028 EPS view modestly (from $25.04 to $24.80). The cut is small but worth noting for longer‑range modeling and shows some moderation in longer‑term growth assumptions. MarketBeat WTW coverage

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

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Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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