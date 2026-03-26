Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.21, but opened at $26.53. Yara International ASA shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 12,846 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YARIY shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Yara International ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Arctic Securiti raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Yara International ASA Trading Up 1.9%

Yara International ASA Company Profile

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

(Get Free Report)

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company’s operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara’s business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

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