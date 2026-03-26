Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Trading Up 3.9% – Should You Buy?

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.16. 3,648 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 2,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Yamaha Stock Up 0.1%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.06.

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Yamaha Company Profile

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Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., founded in 1955 as a spin-off from Yamaha Corporation, is a Japanese manufacturer specializing in a diverse range of mobility and power products. Headquartered in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, the company initially gained recognition for its 125cc two-stroke motorcycle before expanding into marine engines and general-purpose power units. Over the decades, Yamaha Motor has built a reputation for engineering innovation, high-performance design and reliable manufacturing processes.

The company’s core product portfolio encompasses motorcycles, scooters and off-road vehicles, including ATVs, side-by-sides and snowmobiles.

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