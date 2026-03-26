World Investment Advisors Has $29.05 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 628.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846,224 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $29,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,357,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,242,000 after buying an additional 1,295,102 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 35,128,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,751,000 after acquiring an additional 518,827 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,980,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,516,000 after acquiring an additional 426,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,187,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,664,000 after acquiring an additional 108,122 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $30.64 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

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