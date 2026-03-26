World Equity Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at $12,904,987.50. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 53,623 shares valued at $21,832,908. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.4%

Micron Technology stock opened at $382.09 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $471.34. The stock has a market cap of $430.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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