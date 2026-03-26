World Equity Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Blowout results: Micron reported a massive revenue and margin beat (Q2 revenue nearly tripled year-over-year and management guided strong margins), which underpins bullish analyst upgrades and higher long-term price targets. Micron Technology’s Earnings Skyrocketed 771% Last Quarter
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and investor support: Multiple firms have raised targets and upgraded MU (MarketBeat / Raymond James coverage cited big target lifts), and high-profile bulls (e.g., Ross Gerber) called Micron a strong AI-memory play. Micron stock sinks for a fourth straight day despite dominant earnings report Ross Gerber Flags Micron Technology As ‘Very Good Chip Company’
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns: Micron raised its dividend ~30% and launched cash tender offers for several senior notes, signaling capital allocation moves that many investors view positively. One More Reason to Buy Micron Stock Micron Announces Cash Tender Offers for Certain Senior Notes
- Neutral Sentiment: Tender offers detail: The buybacks of senior notes (several series, settlement expected Apr 3) reduce outstanding debt but also consume cash — impact depends on participation and financing choices. Micron Announces Cash Tender Offers
- Negative Sentiment: Google AI compression risk: Google published research claiming model memory needs could be cut ~6x; investors sold memory names on the risk that future DRAM/HBM demand could slow as models become more memory‑efficient. A Google AI breakthrough is pressuring memory chip stocks
- Negative Sentiment: Orderbook & concentration risks: Analysts flagged potential softness — large customers (e.g., OpenAI) account for a big share of DRAM orders and overordering or cancellations are a concern, prompting downgrades and caution. Micron: Softness In DRAM Orders (Rating Downgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: Capex and cycle worries: Micron’s aggressive capex guidance (large FY26/FY27 spend) and competitor investment moves (SK Hynix) have made some investors fear overcapacity, lower capital efficiency and margin pressure down the road. The ‘Problem’ With Micron’s Guidance Micron stock sinks for a fourth straight day despite dominant earnings report
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology
Insider Transactions at Micron Technology
In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at $12,904,987.50. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 53,623 shares valued at $21,832,908. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Stock Down 3.4%
Micron Technology stock opened at $382.09 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $471.34. The stock has a market cap of $430.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Micron Technology Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.17%.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
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