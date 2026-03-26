World Equity Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,852 iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IYW opened at $185.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $211.98.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

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