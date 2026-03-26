Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Insider Sells $180,450.00 in Stock

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Anthony Abbotsford sold 7,500 shares of Woodside Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,676.02. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WDS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,207. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

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Woodside Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 594.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of Woodside Energy Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDS. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodside Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE: WDS) is an Australia-based energy company focused on the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas, with a strong emphasis on liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company’s activities span the upstream value chain, including exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbon resources, development and operation of production facilities, and the sale and delivery of hydrocarbons to global customers.

Woodside’s operations center on conventional oil and gas projects and large-scale LNG processing and export, supported by project management, engineering and commercial trading capabilities.

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