What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for LOT FY2025 Earnings?

Lotus Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LOT – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lotus Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst B. Lantier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the year. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lotus Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lotus Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

Shares of LOT stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Lotus Technology has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lotus Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lotus Technology in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Lotus Technology by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lotus Technology by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Lotus Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Lotus Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks’ FY outlook shows improvement — Analysts trimmed projected annual losses from FY2025 (-$0.82) to FY2026 (-$0.57) and to FY2027 (-$0.47), signaling an expected reduction in the company’s losses over time, which can be seen as a constructive trend for long‑term recovery expectations. Zacks Estimates / MarketBeat

Zacks’ FY outlook shows improvement — Analysts trimmed projected annual losses from FY2025 (-$0.82) to FY2026 (-$0.57) and to FY2027 (-$0.47), signaling an expected reduction in the company’s losses over time, which can be seen as a constructive trend for long‑term recovery expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term quarters remain loss-making — Zacks forecasts continuing negative EPS each quarter through 2026 (mostly ~-$0.14) and modestly smaller losses in 2027 quarters (~-$0.11 to -$0.13). That keeps profitability timelines uncertain and near-term cash‑flow risk present for the business. Zacks Estimates / MarketBeat

Near-term quarters remain loss-making — Zacks forecasts continuing negative EPS each quarter through 2026 (mostly ~-$0.14) and modestly smaller losses in 2027 quarters (~-$0.11 to -$0.13). That keeps profitability timelines uncertain and near-term cash‑flow risk present for the business. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports appear inconsistent — multiple notices flagged a “significant increase” in March short interest, but the published short‑interest figures show zeros/NaN (likely a reporting/data error). Given the unreliable data, this is not a confirmed driver of sentiment unless revised figures are released. Short Interest / MarketBeat

About Lotus Technology

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Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

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