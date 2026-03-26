Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Shares Up 8.7% – Here’s Why

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 1,040,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 547,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Westhaven Gold Stock Up 6.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.88 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.78.

About Westhaven Gold

(Get Free Report)

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp. in June 2020. Westhaven Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.