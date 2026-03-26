Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Price

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.47.

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Ventas Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE VTR traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 375,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,965. Ventas has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $88.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.74). Ventas had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of ($1,229.71) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,020,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 72,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,175. This represents a 32.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $2,312,092.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 138,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,694,026.50. The trade was a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,106 shares of company stock worth $6,931,397. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 856.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

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Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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