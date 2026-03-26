Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,978 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF $JPUS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 3.96% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF worth $15,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

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JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of JPUS opened at $130.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day moving average of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $403.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.87. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $101.63 and a 52-week high of $137.48.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors. JPUS was launched on Sep 29, 2015 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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