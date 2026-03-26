Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 42,545 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,545 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $16,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1,158.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period.

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Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Up 0.5%

BATS CALF opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $47.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

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