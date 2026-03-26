Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $20.37 Million Stock Position in Franklin Income Focus ETF $INCM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 718,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,205 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF were worth $20,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 88,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period.

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Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INCM opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -49,131.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors. INCM was launched on Jun 6, 2023 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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