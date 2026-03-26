Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $17.97 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 166,417 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 127.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $91.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.77 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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