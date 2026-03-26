Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 48,867 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSEW

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,867 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.13% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $15,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

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Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BATS:GSEW opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average of $85.99.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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