Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,967 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $19,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key ONEOK News

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ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $103.61.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 78.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $89.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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