Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading 5.8% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Waterdrop Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $1.7350 and last traded at $1.7450. 97,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 285,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 363.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Waterdrop’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waterdrop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $628.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

Key Waterdrop News

Here are the key news stories impacting Waterdrop this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported very strong Q4 results: operating revenue rose 105.5% YoY to RMB1,411.2 million and operating profit increased sharply (Q4 operating profit RMB83.9M, +58.4% YoY); management also declared a cash dividend — a clear shareholder-friendly action supporting the rally. Waterdrop Q4 and FY2025 Financial Results

Company reported very strong Q4 results: operating revenue rose 105.5% YoY to RMB1,411.2 million and operating profit increased sharply (Q4 operating profit RMB83.9M, +58.4% YoY); management also declared a cash dividend — a clear shareholder-friendly action supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue beat expectations: Q4 EPS $0.06 vs. $0.04 consensus and reported quarterly revenue (~$201.7M) materially exceeded analyst estimates, improving near-term profitability optics and justifying multiple uplift in the stock. MarketBeat Earnings Report

Earnings and revenue beat expectations: Q4 EPS $0.06 vs. $0.04 consensus and reported quarterly revenue (~$201.7M) materially exceeded analyst estimates, improving near-term profitability optics and justifying multiple uplift in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized AI-driven growth initiatives on the earnings call and press coverage cited this as a catalyst for accelerated top-line and product efficiency gains — a narrative investors favor for a tech-enabled insurance/healthcare platform. MSN: Waterdrop shares climb after strong Q4 and AI growth

Management emphasized AI-driven growth initiatives on the earnings call and press coverage cited this as a catalyst for accelerated top-line and product efficiency gains — a narrative investors favor for a tech-enabled insurance/healthcare platform. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in March (about a 21.9% drop vs. late February), reducing potential short-pressure and supporting price momentum (low days-to-cover implies shorts are less able to suppress rallies).

Short interest fell sharply in March (about a 21.9% drop vs. late February), reducing potential short-pressure and supporting price momentum (low days-to-cover implies shorts are less able to suppress rallies). Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and prepared remarks are available for review (useful for due diligence and longer-term thesis assessment). Seeking Alpha transcript The Motley Fool transcript

Earnings call transcripts and prepared remarks are available for review (useful for due diligence and longer-term thesis assessment). Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party write-ups (e.g., comparative analysis with peers) are circulating; these are background reading rather than direct catalysts. Analyzing Principal Financial Group & Waterdrop

Third‑party write-ups (e.g., comparative analysis with peers) are circulating; these are background reading rather than direct catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/valuation context: WDH recently opened near $1.65 with a market cap ~ $599M, 50‑day/200‑day MAs around $1.75–$1.79 and a low P/E (~8.7). These metrics frame upside/downside risk but are not new catalysts.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boundless Plain Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth $21,936,000. IDG China Capital Fund GP III Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc (NYSE: WDH) is a China-based insurtech and health protection platform that leverages digital technology to connect consumers with insurance and healthcare services. Through its mobile app and online marketplace, Waterdrop offers a range of microinsurance and critical illness products designed to provide affordable coverage for everyday risks. The platform also features crowdfunding channels that enable users to contribute to medical expense relief for individuals facing serious health challenges.

Since its founding in 2016 and headquartered in Shanghai, Waterdrop has grown its partner network to include leading insurance carriers and medical institutions across mainland China.

Further Reading

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