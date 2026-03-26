Waterdrop Inc. Unsponsored ADR Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 363.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Waterdrop has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Waterdrop Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:WDH opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. Waterdrop has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $599.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of -0.28.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc (NYSE: WDH) is a China-based insurtech and health protection platform that leverages digital technology to connect consumers with insurance and healthcare services. Through its mobile app and online marketplace, Waterdrop offers a range of microinsurance and critical illness products designed to provide affordable coverage for everyday risks. The platform also features crowdfunding channels that enable users to contribute to medical expense relief for individuals facing serious health challenges.

Since its founding in 2016 and headquartered in Shanghai, Waterdrop has grown its partner network to include leading insurance carriers and medical institutions across mainland China.

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