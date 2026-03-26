Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Trading Down 7.7% – Here’s Why

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.7940. Approximately 213,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,578,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOYG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Voyager Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

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Voyager Technologies Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.95.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Voyager Technologies had a negative net margin of 62.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec bought a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Voyager Technologies Company Profile

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We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

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