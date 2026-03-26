Vivakor (OTCMKTS:VIVKD) Stock Price Up 19.5% – Here’s What Happened

Vivakor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 19.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 57,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 31,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.4646.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vivakor in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Vivakor Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vivakor stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vivakor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVKD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Vivakor worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivakor Company Profile

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Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas. In addition, the company offers remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances.

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