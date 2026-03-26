Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.86 and last traded at $74.17, with a volume of 266854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIST. Zacks Research cut shares of Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vista Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $53.20 price target on Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

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Vista Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $719.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.81 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Vista Energy by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,992,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $7,317,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy (NYSE: VIST) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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