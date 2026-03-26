Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.30.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $454.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $468.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $362.50 and a fifty-two week high of $510.77.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 32.94%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total transaction of $897,802.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,570 shares in the company, valued at $27,026,469.50. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Duncan Mckechnie sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.65, for a total value of $2,394,361.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,646.35. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,485 shares of company stock valued at $43,967,586. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Vertex to $525 (from $490) and kept a Buy rating after encouraging Week‑36 interim results from Vertex’s Phase 3 RAINIER study — a clear positive catalyst supporting higher upside expectations. Truist Raises Vertex (VRTX) Price Target Following Phase 3 Trial Results

Truist raised its price target on Vertex to $525 (from $490) and kept a Buy rating after encouraging Week‑36 interim results from Vertex’s Phase 3 RAINIER study — a clear positive catalyst supporting higher upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish writeups and retail/investor attention argue VRTX remains a buy—analysts and commentators point to durable CFTR franchise cash flows, pipeline upside and the recent dip as a potential buying opportunity. Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Multiple bullish writeups and retail/investor attention argue VRTX remains a buy—analysts and commentators point to durable CFTR franchise cash flows, pipeline upside and the recent dip as a potential buying opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and market headlines note VRTX outperformed the broader market in the latest session and is drawing elevated attention from Zacks users — this likely amplified buying interest but is descriptive rather than a fresh fundamental shift. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Laps the Stock Market: Here’s Why

Zacks and market headlines note VRTX outperformed the broader market in the latest session and is drawing elevated attention from Zacks users — this likely amplified buying interest but is descriptive rather than a fresh fundamental shift. Neutral Sentiment: Reports of large short‑interest changes are inconsistent/placeholder in recent feeds (reported zeros/NaN), so there’s no clear short‑squeeze signal — effectively neutral on near‑term price pressure.

Reports of large short‑interest changes are inconsistent/placeholder in recent feeds (reported zeros/NaN), so there’s no clear short‑squeeze signal — effectively neutral on near‑term price pressure. Negative Sentiment: Competition risk: Maze Therapeutics reported positive Phase II data for an APOL1‑mediated kidney disease drug that targets the same pathway Vertex is pursuing — the news highlights competitive risk to Vertex’s AMKD franchise, which could weigh on long‑term upside if competitors advance. Maze tumbles despite positive data for kidney disease drug

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

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