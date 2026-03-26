Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,204 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the February 26th total of 2,854 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,760 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ VLYPO opened at $24.93 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.4703 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, operating through its primary subsidiary, Valley National Bank. The company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit accounts, lending products, and treasury management. Valley National Bancorp also offers mortgage origination, residential mortgage servicing, wealth management, insurance, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market companies.

In its commercial banking segment, Valley National Bancorp serves clients with business checking and savings accounts, commercial and industrial loans, equipment leasing and financing, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.