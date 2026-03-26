USCF Dividend Income Fund (UDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

USCF Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1214 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a 475.4% increase from USCF Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

USCF Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA UDI opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30. USCF Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.79.

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USCF Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

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Further Reading

The USCF ESG Dividend Income Fund (UDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US exchange-traded, dividend-paying companies that meet the funds financial and ESG criteria. UDI was launched on Jun 8, 2022 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

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