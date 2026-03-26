USCF Dividend Income Fund (UDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

USCF Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UDIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1214 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a 475.4% increase from USCF Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

USCF Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA UDI opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30. USCF Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.79.

USCF Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

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The USCF ESG Dividend Income Fund (UDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US exchange-traded, dividend-paying companies that meet the funds financial and ESG criteria. UDI was launched on Jun 8, 2022 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

Further Reading

Dividend History for USCF Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UDI)

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