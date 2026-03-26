Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Director Purchases $24,040.00 in Stock

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $24,040.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 640,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,442.39. The trade was a 0.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of UUU opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of -0.17. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 77,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc (NYSE: UUU) is a manufacturer and marketer of home safety and security products based in Holbrook, New York. The company specializes in the design, development and distribution of devices intended to protect lives and property, servicing both residential and commercial end users.

Its product portfolio includes photoelectric and ionization smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, combination smoke/CO units, fire extinguishers and fire escape ladders. Additional offerings extend to weather radios and environmental sensors, all engineered to meet or exceed applicable UL, ANSI and NFPA safety standards.

Universal Security Instruments distributes its products primarily across the United States and Canada through a network of mass merchants, independent electrical distributors, home improvement centers and e-commerce platforms.

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