UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,993,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,471.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,190 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,064,000 after purchasing an additional 108,763 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $270.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.43. The firm has a market cap of $245.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

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UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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