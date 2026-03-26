United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.56, but opened at $115.23. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $114.25, with a volume of 9,850,276 shares trading hands.

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United States Oil Fund Trading Down 1.0%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

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