United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.56, but opened at $115.23. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $114.25, with a volume of 9,850,276 shares trading hands.
Key Stories Impacting United States Oil Fund
Here are the key news stories impacting United States Oil Fund this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large supply outages in key exporters raise upside risk for oil prices and therefore USO. At least 40% of Russia’s oil export capacity is currently halted after attacks and tanker seizures, tightening global flows. Exclusive: At least 40% of Russia’s oil export capacity halted, Reuters calculations show
- Positive Sentiment: Production and export bottlenecks in the Gulf support upside oil volatility — Iraq’s output has plunged as storage fills and exports via the Strait of Hormuz are blocked, tightening seaborne supply. Exclusive: Iraq oil output further plunges as storage fills, Hormuz exports blocked by conflict
- Positive Sentiment: Traders remain ready to reprice risk higher if diplomacy fails — some market commentary says oil rallied as bettors think U.S.–Iran talks may not deliver a quick resolution. That keeps a floor under longer-term crude futures that drive USO. Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rallies As Traders Bet U.S. – Iran Talks Will Fail
- Neutral Sentiment: Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline is running nearly full in April — higher utilization can support North American crude flows but also signals tight takeaway capacity that traders monitor for regional price spreads. CERAWEEK Canada’s Trans Mountain running nearly full on global oil disruptions, CEO says
- Neutral Sentiment: Exxon has a team in Venezuela evaluating opportunities — potential investment or production deals there are longer-term supply factors but not an immediate market swing. CERAWEEK Exxon says its team is in Venezuela evaluating oil opportunities
- Neutral Sentiment: Venezuela reported March production of ~1.1 million bpd — a recovery sign for that supplier but figures are often volatile and longer-dated in market impact. Venezuela oil production has reached 1.1 mln bpd in March
- Negative Sentiment: Diplomatic developments and ceasefire/negotiation reports knocked oil prices lower today, which directly pressured USO. Several outlets report markets moved down on signs the U.S. was pursuing talks and sending plans to Iran. Stocks bounce and oil retreats on Mideast ceasefire reports
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. commercial crude inventories rose for a fifth straight week, adding near-term supply and weighing on prices — a bearish inventory print is a key headwind for USO. U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles Rise for Fifth Straight Week
- Negative Sentiment: Refinery restarts (Valero preparing to restart the Port Arthur plant) increase product throughput and can damp near-term refined product dislocations that sometimes lift crude benchmarks. Valero prepares restart of Port Arthur, Texas oil refinery after blast, sources say
United States Oil Fund Trading Down 1.0%
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Oil Fund
United States Oil Fund Company Profile
United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.
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