United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNFI. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

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United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.00. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, Director James C. Pappas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 194,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,127.40. This trade represents a 1.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,664,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,746,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 142,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,544,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 436,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,444,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,456,000 after purchasing an additional 41,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc (NYSE: UNFI) is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI’s core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

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