Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Truist Financial

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.47.

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Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.09). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The company had revenue of $207.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 10,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $228,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,592.80. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 54,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,240,411.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 658,994 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,063.20. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,958 shares of company stock worth $2,394,858. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.4% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Key Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Conflicting short‑interest data released today shows reports of a “large increase” but the published figures read as zero/NaN, indicating the data is likely erroneous or incomplete — do not rely on these short‑interest numbers for trading signals.

Conflicting short‑interest data released today shows reports of a “large increase” but the published figures read as zero/NaN, indicating the data is likely erroneous or incomplete — do not rely on these short‑interest numbers for trading signals. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs downgraded RARE from buy to neutral and slashed the price target to $25 (from $61), citing concerns about setrusumab data — this analyst action raises downward pressure and may prompt further investor re‑rating. Goldman Sachs Downgrade

Goldman Sachs downgraded RARE from buy to neutral and slashed the price target to $25 (from $61), citing concerns about setrusumab data — this analyst action raises downward pressure and may prompt further investor re‑rating. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Rosen, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Robbins LLP, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Levi & Korsinsky, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, etc.) issued notices about a securities‑fraud class action covering purchases from Aug 3, 2023–Dec 26, 2025 and an April 6, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline — increased litigation risk creates an overhang that can weigh on valuation and investor sentiment. Representative notices: Rosen (PR Newswire) Rosen Law Firm Notice , Bragar (GlobeNewsWire) Bragar Notice

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

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Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

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