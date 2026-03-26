UBS Group Lowers Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $166.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $180.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

IT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gartner from $218.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.30.

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Gartner Stock Performance

IT traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.25. 310,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. Gartner has a 1-year low of $139.18 and a 1-year high of $451.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 102.20% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1,980.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gartner’s research continues to drive industry influence — a recent market guide from Gartner (cited by vendors and the press) is generating ecosystem activity that underscores Gartner’s ongoing relevance to enterprise buyers and vendors. Cyolo Security Named a Representative Vendor in 2026 Gartner Market Guide

Gartner’s research continues to drive industry influence — a recent market guide from Gartner (cited by vendors and the press) is generating ecosystem activity that underscores Gartner’s ongoing relevance to enterprise buyers and vendors. Neutral Sentiment: Thought leadership/coverage: industry write‑ups summarizing learnings from Gartner market guides highlight product/research adoption but don’t represent new financial disclosures. These are visibility positives but unlikely to move near‑term earnings. 5 Learnings from the First-Ever Gartner Market Guide for Guardian Agents

Thought leadership/coverage: industry write‑ups summarizing learnings from Gartner market guides highlight product/research adoption but don’t represent new financial disclosures. These are visibility positives but unlikely to move near‑term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have issued investor alerts and filed/announced securities class‑action complaints alleging misstatements or inadequate disclosures covering the period Feb 4, 2025 – Feb 2, 2026; firms are soliciting lead‑plaintiff motions ahead of a May 18, 2026 deadline. This wave increases litigation risk, potential legal costs, and management distraction — all negative for equity holders if the suits advance. Pomerantz Investor Alert on Gartner Class Action

Multiple law firms have issued investor alerts and filed/announced securities class‑action complaints alleging misstatements or inadequate disclosures covering the period Feb 4, 2025 – Feb 2, 2026; firms are soliciting lead‑plaintiff motions ahead of a May 18, 2026 deadline. This wave increases litigation risk, potential legal costs, and management distraction — all negative for equity holders if the suits advance. Negative Sentiment: One plaintiff firm (Kahn Swick & Foti) ties the litigation to reduced guidance and a prior large share decline, highlighting the possibility of more detailed allegations and larger claimed damages. If claims pierce initial pleadings, expect potential settlement pressure or extended legal costs. Kahn Swick & Foti: Securities Fraud Class Action vs. Gartner

About Gartner

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Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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