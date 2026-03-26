TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 145 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 113.75.

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TT Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of TTG stock opened at GBX 111.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £198.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 61.90 and a 52 week high of GBX 154.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.92.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 6.90 earnings per share for the quarter. TT Electronics had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TT Electronics will post 16.7485822 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TT Electronics news, insider Warren Tucker sold 48,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 109, for a total value of £52,805.05. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

TT Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications.

TT engineers and manufactures electronic solutions enabling a safer, healthier and more sustainable world. TT benefits from enduring megatrends in structurally high-growth markets including healthcare, aerospace, defence, automation and electrification. TT invests in R&D to create designed-in products where reliability is mission critical. Products designed and manufactured include sensors, power management and connectivity solutions.

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