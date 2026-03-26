TSE:AEM FY2027 EPS Estimate Raised by Erste Group Bank

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $19.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.13. Erste Group Bank has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

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Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$337.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$241.00 to C$251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$314.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of AEM opened at C$265.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$291.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$254.12. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$135.40 and a 12-month high of C$348.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.89 billion during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 37.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, insider Guy Gosselin sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$310.00, for a total transaction of C$1,533,570.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,381 shares in the company, valued at C$9,728,110. This represents a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

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Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions.

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