Truist Financial Increases Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $12.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

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Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

PK traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 322,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,466. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.50). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Park Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Christie B. Kelly purchased 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $32,999.31. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 150,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,106.19. This represents a 2.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company’s primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.

Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.

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