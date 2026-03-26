Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,949 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,949 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

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Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.21. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $77.10.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

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