Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,949 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLCFree Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,949 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.21. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $77.10.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

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