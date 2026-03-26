Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16, reports. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 27.37%.The firm had revenue of $390.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.75 million.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Stock Performance

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.32. 12,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,990. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Research lowered Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 536.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 1,027.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) is an Argentina‐based midstream energy company principally engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas. Established in 1992 following the privatization of the state‐owned gas utility, TGS operates one of the country’s largest pipeline networks, carrying gas from production basins in the Neuquén and Golfo San Jorge regions to major consumption markets in Buenos Aires and beyond. The company’s infrastructure supports both domestic supply and export volumes bound for neighboring countries.

In addition to its core pipeline business, TGS maintains a significant gas processing division that extracts natural gas liquids (NGL) and produces liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other by‐products.

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