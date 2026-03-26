Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Town Centre Securities had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

Town Centre Securities Price Performance

TOWN stock traded down GBX 2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 113.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809. The company has a market capitalization of £47.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.13. Town Centre Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 104.03 and a 12 month high of GBX 150.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Town Centre Securities

In related news, insider Michael Ziff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124, for a total value of £31,000. Corporate insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

About Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities PLC (the “Company”) is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

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