Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 69 and last traded at GBX 69. Approximately 70,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 67,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2,012.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of £26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.58.

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Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile

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Tortilla is the largest and most successful fast-casual Mexican restaurant group in the UK, specialising in the sale of freshly made Californian-inspired Mexican cuisine. The Group has more than 80 eat in and takeaway locations across the UK and through nationwide partnerships with SSP Group plc, Compass UK & Ireland, Growth Kitchens & Karma Kitchens. Internationally, Tortilla operates in the Middle East, with 10 stores in Dubai and Saudi Arabia through an exclusive franchise partnership.

The Group was founded in 2007 by Brandon Stephens, originally from California who, upon his arrival in London in 2003, found it difficult to satisfy his desire for quality burritos and tacos.

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