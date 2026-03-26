Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.18 and last traded at C$8.05. Approximately 11,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 21,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.96.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.11.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets. The business activities of the company include gathering, processing, and transportation relates to raw gas gathering systems, processing plants and pipelines, NGL marketing and Extraction, refined products, and other activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.