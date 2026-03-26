Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Buys 5,753 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.58 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.26 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average of $91.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

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