THG (LON:THG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. THG had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 8.04%.

Here are the key takeaways from THG’s conference call:

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THG reported a strong FY25 with adjusted EBITDA of GBP 76.6 million , meaningful deleveraging, debt facilities extended to end‑2029 and over GBP 330 million of cash and available facilities providing material financial flexibility.

THG reported a strong FY25 with adjusted EBITDA of , meaningful deleveraging, debt facilities extended to end‑2029 and over of cash and available facilities providing material financial flexibility. The group has VAT claims totalling around GBP 78 million , expects a resolution later this year, and says the outcome combined with free cash flow could broadly halve net debt by year‑end.

The group has VAT claims totalling around , expects a resolution later this year, and says the outcome combined with free cash flow could broadly halve net debt by year‑end. THG Beauty delivered record brand and exclusive product launches, gained share in core markets (notably LOOKFANTASTIC U.K.), and expanded new channels including becoming the largest UK beauty retailer on TikTok Shop, supporting differentiation and growth.

THG Beauty delivered record brand and exclusive product launches, gained share in core markets (notably LOOKFANTASTIC U.K.), and expanded new channels including becoming the largest UK beauty retailer on TikTok Shop, supporting differentiation and growth. Myprotein and THG Nutrition showed H2 momentum (nearly 10% H2 growth), strong licensing/offline expansion and rising brand awareness—including a fast‑growing activewear category—but profitability remains exposed to record‑high whey/commodity prices that could cause near‑term margin volatility.

Myprotein and THG Nutrition showed H2 momentum (nearly 10% H2 growth), strong licensing/offline expansion and rising brand awareness—including a fast‑growing activewear category—but profitability remains exposed to record‑high whey/commodity prices that could cause near‑term margin volatility. Outlook for 2026 targets mid‑single‑digit group revenue growth, year‑on‑year gross margin improvement and meaningful EBITDA progression driven by sales, margin mix and OpEx/AI savings, with expected free cash flow of GBP 25–50 million.

THG Stock Up 8.3%

Shares of THG stock traded up GBX 2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 34.06. 23,812,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023,995. The stock has a market cap of £530.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. THG has a 12-month low of GBX 22.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 52.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on THG

Insider Buying and Selling at THG

In related news, insider Matthew Moulding acquired 24,395,170 shares of THG stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 35 per share, for a total transaction of £8,538,309.50. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About THG

(Get Free Report)

THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.

We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.

THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity. All brands, whether in-house or third parties are powered by our complete commerce division Ingenuity, which is a flexible and scalable offering formed of a combination of complex e-commerce technologies, physical assets, infrastructure, and brand building capabilities.

THG Beauty is home to leading online pure-play retailers for prestige beauty products and brings together global online multi-brand retail subscription boxes, owned prestige brands along with production and innovation.

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