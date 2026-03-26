The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 563.1% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 213,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 84.4% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 68,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 29,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

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The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $170.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.31. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.76 and a 1-year high of $188.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Hanover Insurance Group

Insider Activity

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 24,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $4,369,226.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,572.08. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,200 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.91, for a total value of $217,092.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,344.93. This trade represents a 33.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc (NYSE: THG) is a property and casualty insurance company that provides a range of commercial and personal insurance products. Through its subsidiary companies, Hanover offers coverage for businesses of all sizes, including workers’ compensation, general liability, commercial auto, and professional liability. On the personal lines side, the company underwrites homeowners, personal auto, flood, and umbrella policies designed to meet the needs of individuals and families.

In addition to its core commercial and personal insurance offerings, Hanover maintains a specialty arm that focuses on niche markets through tailored product solutions.

Further Reading

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