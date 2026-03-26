The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.48.

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Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.93. 9,447,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,191,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.16. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.47.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 452,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,185,571.01. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 469,268 shares of company stock valued at $54,409,454. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,437,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 103.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $1,202,160,000. Paradigm Operations LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $308,979,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,519,000 after buying an additional 2,511,743 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

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Robinhood Markets Company Profile

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Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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