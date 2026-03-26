Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Receives Market Perform Rating from Citizens Jmp

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Citizens Jmp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TERN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Terns Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TERN

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.7%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $52.98.

In related news, CEO Amy L. Burroughs sold 71,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $2,718,015.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 138,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,985.60. The trade was a 33.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emil Kuriakose sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $44,548.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,578.05. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,769. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 9,088,200.0% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 90,882 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 237.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 66,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $42,807,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $4,765,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Terns Pharmaceuticals this week:

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small‐molecule therapies for the treatment of chronic liver diseases and other serious conditions. The company’s research and development efforts center on novel mechanisms of action designed to address the underlying causes of progressive liver disorders, including inflammation, fibrosis and metabolic dysregulation. By advancing targeted compounds that can be administered orally, Terns aims to offer patients more convenient and effective treatment options compared to injectable or biologic therapies.

The company’s pipeline features several candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.