Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Teradyne by 43.2% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

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Teradyne News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. policy boost — The Trump administration outlined a voluntary investment consortium targeting roughly $4 trillion for semiconductor supply chains, energy projects and critical minerals. That policy-driven flow of capital is lifting chip-related names and improves the demand outlook for Teradyne’s semiconductor test equipment business. Teradyne, Seagate, and Nova Shares Are Soaring, What You Need To Know

U.S. policy boost — The Trump administration outlined a voluntary investment consortium targeting roughly $4 trillion for semiconductor supply chains, energy projects and critical minerals. That policy-driven flow of capital is lifting chip-related names and improves the demand outlook for Teradyne’s semiconductor test equipment business. Positive Sentiment: Analyst recognition — Zacks included TER on a short list of top-ranked, high-growth stocks, citing bullish earnings estimate revisions. Inclusion on that list can attract growth-oriented investors and supports positive sentiment around forward EPS momentum. 3 Top Ranked High Growth Stocks You Can’t Ignore: ROKU, TER, CRDO

Analyst recognition — Zacks included TER on a short list of top-ranked, high-growth stocks, citing bullish earnings estimate revisions. Inclusion on that list can attract growth-oriented investors and supports positive sentiment around forward EPS momentum. Positive Sentiment: Robotics/AI growth thesis — Recent coverage highlights Teradyne’s push into AI-powered robotics, which is generating strong segment growth and expanding addressable markets (industrial automation, collaborative robots). Improving revenue mix and higher-margin robotics sales support upside to medium-term forecasts. Teradyne Drives Robotics With AI: Is the Growth Thesis Strengthening?

Robotics/AI growth thesis — Recent coverage highlights Teradyne’s push into AI-powered robotics, which is generating strong segment growth and expanding addressable markets (industrial automation, collaborative robots). Improving revenue mix and higher-margin robotics sales support upside to medium-term forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears unreliable — Multiple reports flagged a “large increase” in March short interest but the published figures show zeros and NaN values with days-to-cover at 0.0. The inconsistent data prevents a clear read on whether short sellers are positioning against TER. (No reliable external link available.)

Short-interest data appears unreliable — Multiple reports flagged a “large increase” in March short interest but the published figures show zeros and NaN values with days-to-cover at 0.0. The inconsistent data prevents a clear read on whether short sellers are positioning against TER. (No reliable external link available.) Negative Sentiment: Competition and execution risk — Analyses note that rising competition in robotics/automation could test Teradyne’s long-term momentum; if competitors gain share or Teradyne missteps on execution, margin and growth assumptions could be pressured. Teradyne Drives Robotics With AI: Is the Growth Thesis Strengthening?

Teradyne Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of TER opened at $323.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $344.92.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $306.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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