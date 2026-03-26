Tema Heart & Health ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Tema Heart & Health ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.37 and last traded at $33.21. Approximately 1,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

Tema Heart & Health ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.97.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tema Heart & Health ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 60,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tema Heart & Health ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Tema Heart & Health ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Tema Heart & Health ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tema Heart & Health ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000.

About Tema Heart & Health ETF

The Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that concentrates on companies focused on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and/or metabolic diseases from companies all around the world. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive. HRTS was launched on Nov 20, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

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